Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collections Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Starrer Earns Rs 10 Cr

New Delhi: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (TJMM) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has witnessed a drop on its Day 2. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's directorial venture has recorded the second-best opening for a Bollywood film after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan this year. On Day 2, TJMM earned Rs 10.34 crore after scoring Rs 15.73 crore in the opening week.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the figures on social media. He wrote: #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar maintains the grip on Day 2… A 34.27% decline on a working day - after a holiday - was inevitable… Biz should start moving from Fri [evening] onwards, with Sat-Sun giving that extra boost… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr. Total: ₹ 26.07 cr. #India biz. #TJMM

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film was released on March 8, 2023, and is running successfully in cinemas worldwide.

With strong word of mouth from the viewers and the family audience flocking to the theatres, the film might be earning a decent amount over the weekend.