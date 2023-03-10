topStoriesenglish2581980
NewsEntertainmentMovies
TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collections Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Starrer Earns Rs 10 Cr

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Collections: Ranbir also has 'Animal' in the pipeline. Shraddha, on the other hand, will soon begin shooting for Stree 2.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collections Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Starrer Earns Rs 10 Cr

New Delhi: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (TJMM) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has witnessed a drop on its Day 2. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's directorial venture has recorded the second-best opening for a Bollywood film after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan this year. On Day 2, TJMM earned Rs 10.34 crore after scoring Rs 15.73 crore in the opening week.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the figures on social media. He wrote: #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar maintains the grip on Day 2… A 34.27% decline on a working day - after a holiday - was inevitable… Biz should start moving from Fri [evening] onwards, with Sat-Sun giving that extra boost… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr. Total: ₹ 26.07 cr. #India biz. #TJMM

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film was released on March 8, 2023, and is running successfully in cinemas worldwide.

With strong word of mouth from the viewers and the family audience flocking to the theatres, the film might be earning a decent amount over the weekend.

 

Live Tv

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office CollectionsTu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Day 2Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar CollectionsRanbir KapoorShraddha KapoorTJMMTJMM Collections

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?