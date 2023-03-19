New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is doing excellent business in the cinemas. Ever since the film has released in theatres, it has been making a lot of noise for its songs, cast and funny storyline. In less than two weeks of its run, the film has managed to cross Rs 100 Cr at the domestic box office levels. According to film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has managed to achieve this feat in just 11 days. “#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar has entered the 100 Crore Club. Accomplishes the feat in 11 days. This is also #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor’s 6th 100 crores film each,” he wrote on Twitter.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s first film together. The film features Ranbir as a breakup expert Mickey who falls in love with a commitment-phobic Tinny played by Shraddha Kapoor. It is also their first film together. Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles. Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha also made cameo appearances in the film.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film was released on March 8, 2023, and is running successfully in cinemas worldwide.

Meanwhile, other than ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Stree 2’.