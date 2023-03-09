topStoriesenglish2581604
TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

TJMM Box Office Collections: Ranbir-Shraddha Kapoor's Fresh Chemistry Earns Rs 15.73 Cr

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Day 1 Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's fresh on-screen jodi has left fans impressed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 02:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's rom-com 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' (TJMM) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has been creating a lot of noise ever since it was released in the theatres a day back. Be it the audience or the critics, the film is collecting immense love from all across. The effect of the same is clearly visible on the box office windows as the film has collected a whooping figure of Rs. 15.73 Cr. net on the very first day. 

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has booked its phenomenal entry in the theatres. Yesterday, midnight shows were also added across multiplex chains owing to the high demand for content. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the figures on social media. He wrote: #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar does VERY WELL on Day 1… Got a boost due to #Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on substantial chunk of biz where #Holi was celebrated a day early [#Mumbai; working day]… Wed ₹ 15.73 cr. #India biz.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With strong word of mouth from the viewers and the family audience flocking to the theatres, the film seems to be all set for its bumper weekend ahead. 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film was released on March 8, 2023, and is running successfully in cinemas worldwide.


 

