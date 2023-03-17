Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Earns Rs 122 Cr In Extended First Week Globally

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been garnering immense love from the audience and has received an outstanding response from all across. The film's craze is not just limited to India, but has also overseas which has made it collect the whooping figure of 122 Cr. at the box office worldwide in its extended first week.

The film is going steady at the box office with worldwide collection amounted to 122 Cr. in its extended first week. All eyes are on the 2nd weekend collection of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar now.

The demand of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar among the audience is creating examples of its success with each passing day. The movie has been loved equally in India and in territories such USA, UK, UAE and Australia. Be it the songs that have cemented its place in the listening list of the audience to the mind blowing chemistry of Ranbir-Shraddha, the film is not just ruling the hearts of the youngster but has seen a huge rush of the family audience to the theaters. This has indeed made the box office registers ring.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar is running successfully in theatres.