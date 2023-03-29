Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Maintains Steady Growth At Box Office, Earns Rs 161 Cr In India, And Rs 201 Cr Worldwide

New Delhi: The buzz of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar seems to be constantly rising all across the globe. With each passing day, the craze of this rom-com is creating examples of its success. While a huge crowd of audiences is still flocking to the theatres, the film has collected a whooping figure of Rs 161 crore in India, and Rs 201 crore worldwide in its 3rd week.

Well-studded with all the entertaining elements Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has proved to be a genuine box office blockbuster. While the dialogue, songs, and story of the film are winning the hearts of the audience, the film is registering steady growth at the box office windows all across the globe. With 161 Cr. NBOC, 201 Cr. GBOC and 40 Cr. overseas collection in its 3rd week, the film has emerged as Luv Ranjan’s highest worldwide grosser and has crossed 148 Cr. GBOC of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Moreover, With all these ever-growing box office figures, it would be amazing to see what wonders the film is going to create further at the box office.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar is running successfully in theatres.