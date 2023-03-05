topStoriesenglish2580053
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar New Song ‘O Bedardeya’: Ranbir-Shraddha's Melancholic Track Will Break Your Heart- Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's fourth track 'O Bedardeya' has been released.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 09:06 AM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Amid the promotional spree across the cities in India, the makers of romantic comedy `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar` unveiled the fourth track from the movie titled `O Bedardeya` on Saturday. It's a sad song. In the video, the pain of heartbreak could be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor`s eyes and expressions. This movie marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. The song is composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Arijit Singh has given his voice to the song. 

Composer Pritam shared the song on his Instagram feed. Fans rushed to the comment section and shared their heartfelt emotions on his post. One wrote, "Kya bolu mein iss gaane ke bare mein Arijit bhai kitni baar rulaoge hume?. Another one wrote, “Every Bollywood movies is incomplete without Arijit Singh's voice. I Love this song ️️️ Very emotional song.” 

Earlier the makers released the songs `Tere Pyaar Mein`, `Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hain` and `Show me the Thumka.` Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is set to release on March 8.  

Watch the full video song here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will next be seen in the film `Chaalbaaz in London` and in the `Naagin` trilogy. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Bhanga`s `Animal’, alongside Rashmika Mandanna.  

