Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Changed 16 costumes in Tere Pyaar Main

NEW DELHI: The makers of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' are all geared up for the release of the song 'Tere Pyaar Main' which has already created quite a buzz with its glimpse in the trailer. The song sounds promising and with the magical combination of Arijit, Ranbir, Pritam and Amitabh coming back together, their listeners are ready for yet another euphoric melody.

'Tere Pyaar Main' has been shot in Spain and the stunning locations add the perfect tinge of fun and vibrancy to the song. Adding a generous touch of beauty to this are Ranbir and Shraddha's stunning looks and their 16 costume changes.

While the makers have dropped the hint of the heat both Ranbir and Shraddha are bringing on screen, their outfits and costumes are as trendsetting as they can be. Apart from their pairing being a gust of fresh air, their well-styled outfits are eye-catching and look chic yet effortless.

Talking about the brief, costume designer Samidha Wangnoo says, "For Tere Pyaar Mein song the brief by Luv sir was to keep Ranbir and Shraddha's costumes young and vibrant. He didn’t want it to be preppy. The idea was to keep it simple and understated yet fun, flirty, fresh and playful just like the mood and vibe of the song. So, we decided to keep a balance between relatable, yet aspirational."

Much preparation and execution went in to ensuring that all the 16 looks were styled up to finesse and complimented each other. In order to make sure that the actors’ costumes look eye catching, Samidha went all out. Talking about the same, she says "We had about 16 changes for each of them and I think that’s the most number of changes I have ever done for a song. Both Ranbir and Shraddha are already so stunning and fit, that it made a part of my work simple, but I can't deny that it also came as a challenge to make them look better than they already are. Moreover, the locations of Spain were also so beautiful that we had ensure everything complimented each other."

Samidha sheds some light on how the essence of the location is reflected in the outfits by sourcing them from locals. "A lot of sourcing for this song was done in Spain itself, from local brands and markets. It was extremely exciting putting their looks together", she concludes.

Now with all these revelations we aren’t just excited about the song, but also keen to see Ranbir and Shraddha in all their glory! While the audience will catch most glimpses of these outfits in the song which has released digitally, few other will only be seen in the full song in the movie and we cant wait for it.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.