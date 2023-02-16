Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor set the Valentine's Mood Right for Delhi and Pune Fans

New Delhi: The makers of highly anticipated rom-com of the year ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ started their city promotions with a bang this valentine’s day as the film gears up for a grand festival release on Holi. The film has constantly been the talk of tinsel town ever since its trailer launch but the excitement went a notch higher with its latest song release Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai which is touted to be the RK’s entry song in the film. Audiences showered immense love on the song as it was meant to be a dedication to all the singles during valentines. However, apart from the peppy music and quirky lyrics, the highlight of the song was Ranbir’s charismatic dancing moves. The love garnered by the audience was so much that the makers decided to treat Ranbir and Shraddha’s fans on 14th February.

The two superstars were seen promoting the film and celebrating the day with their fans but separately!

Shraddha Kapoor surprised her fans at DPU University and Seven Wonders Park in Pune where an enormous crowd gathered just to catch a glimpse of the ‘Marathi Mulgi’. The Punekars poured immense love on the star’s visit to their city. So much that hours after her visit there were videos all over the internet where we see Shraddha waving to her fans from the car sunroof. Her car was barely able to move due to the crowd such was her stardom in the city. On the other hand, our very own Makkaar aka Ranbir Kapoor was seen promoting the film at a live music event organised by the makers called ‘Makkaar Night’ along with music composer Pritam and five other notable singers in Delhi NCR. RK treated 15,000 fans with a high-octane performance and his mind-blowing entry on stage which took the crowd by surprise. Fans couldn’t have asked for a better valentine’s day gift from both stars.

Both events were a huge success, but the fans have now been demanding to see the duo together during promotions before the release. The audiences loved their chemistry so much in the trailer and the song Tere Pyaar Mein that now they can’t wait to see them together. Fans have been requesting the makers and actors on social media to get them together for promotions. Well, let’s see if the makers fulfil the wishes of the fans anytime soon or else the audiences will have to wait for 8th march to see them in theatres.