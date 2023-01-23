Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's rom-com is all about love, breakup, relationship- Watch

New Delhi: The trailer of Luv Ranjan’s highly awaited romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ was released at a mega event today and the reaction was ecstatic. The trailer was a breath of fresh air, with crackling chemistry between the lead pair Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, stunning visuals, hilarious dialogues and a concept which is fun, unexpected and twisted as the title itself and yet totally relatable.

The trailer of the film reveals Ranbir and Shraddha as two individuals who navigate how it is easy to get into a relationship but is difficult to get out of it through comedy. The trailer of the film just makes the anticipation for the film go a few notches higher as it is all set to release on the festival of Holi on March 8, 2023.

Stand-up king Anubhav Singh Bassi who makes his debut with the film took the mic to host the event, and he literally brought the house down with his witty one liners and set the stage up for the launch of the most entertaining trailer of the year. When the Jhoothi Shraddha and the Makkaar Ranbir joined the stage with director Luv Ranjan, the anecdotes flowed and it was visible that shoot of the film was as much fun as it looks on the screen. The trailer also gave a glimpse of the fantastic music that is in the film with the magic of Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh coming together.

Watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer

Director Luv Ranjan who is known for his unique brand of films and is the flag bearer of contemporary romance said, “Love is a complicated subject, but why not have some fun while we try and unravel relationships in today’s world. The world and vibe of the film has been brought alive by the super talented pair of Shradha and Ranbir and my brilliant crew. I am hoping for audiences across all ages, young and young at heart to have a good time in the theatres while they relate to their own romance when they watch the film.”

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.