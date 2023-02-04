Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Song 'Tere Pyaar Mein' Garners 41 million views

NEW DELHI: The peppiest musical number of the year by Arijit Singh came out this week and our week couldn't get any better. This upbeat tune is being played on a loop and it’s all that the makers could ever wish for. Earlier, this week the song came out and since then the hype around it has just been shooting up. Initially, it was supposed to come out in mid-February but owing to the audience's demand it had an early release, and of course, we're not complaining!



The fresh chemistry between the duo Ranbir-Shraddha on the streets of Spain, the love-filled verses sung by Arijit Singh, and the picturesque location, everything about 'Tere Pyaar Mein' was loved and adored by the audiences, garnering 31 million in the first 24 hours. So far, this upbeat number has received 41 million times love since the time song has been released. There is no doubt that the tunes of 'Tere Pyaar Mein' have stuck a chord in the listener's mind. Especially with it garnering several views in simply one week since its release. It has performed really well across platforms and is continuing to leave its trail of colors.

Taking to social media, the makers made a post thanking the audience for the immense love they showered and uploaded a video saying 30 Million people fell in love with the song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein. Taking to the caption, they wrote "What's 30 and in millions? Your love for ‘Tere Pyaar Mein.' Keep it coming."

Check it out here:

As soon as the makers uploaded this post, fans flooded the comment section requesting makers to let Ranbir & Shraddha come together for promotions, as they would really like to see them off-screen. For those, who are still wondering, the makers have taken a conscious decision to not let Ranbir & Shraddha promote the film together as they would like to keep theatrical charm fresh for this newly minted on-screen Jodi.

An excited fan commented “We will keep saying let them promotions together”

A fan wrote “Ranbir and Arijit combination."

Another fan wrote, "Now listen to our huge request and let them promote together please"

Another comment read "Can't get over this track what a great song tere pyaar mein."

A user wrote, "Shrabir difference When they promote together, the ground moves."

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.