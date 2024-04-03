Advertisement
AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA

'Tu Kya Jaane' From Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila Is An Ode To Old-School Relationships

The new song Tu Kya Jaane, released today is sure to leave the audience smitten with its heart-warming lyrics and lingering melody. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Tu Kya Jaane' From Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila Is An Ode To Old-School Relationships Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila has given us a music album for ages and the makers are making sure to give a little taste of the film's illustrious music with every song being released. The new song Tu Kya Jaane, released today is sure to leave the audience smitten with its heart-warming lyrics and lingering melody.
 
"Tu Kya Jaane" is a blend of beats rooted in tradition, and yet gives a modern effect. It beautifully portrays the hidden affection and devotion felt for someone who remains unaware of your love. Sung soulfully by Yashika Sikka, its music is composed by the maestro AR Rahman and lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. Its music video has been now released on Saregama's YouTube channel.
 
The Imtiaz Ali directorial, Amar Singh Chamkila has become one of the most anticipated film releases this year. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, this Window Seat Films’ production, is the untold true story about the greatest singer of his time, the highest record-selling artist- Amar Singh Chamkila, also fondly known as the ‘Elvis of Punjab’. While its first two songs Ishq Mitaye and Naram Kaalja are already ruling the charts, the film's third  song Tu Kya Jaane is all set to follow suit.
 
The film is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is on Saregama. 
 
Watch Amar Singh Chamkila, premiering April 12, exclusively on Netflix. 

Watch the full song here: 

