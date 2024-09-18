Tumbbad Box Office Collection Day 5: Film Surpasses Rs 10 Cr Milestone Upon Re-Release

New Delhi: In a stunning continuation of its success, Tumbbad’s re-release has crossed the ₹10 crore mark at the box office, accumulating a total of ₹10.69 crore in just five days. The film earned ₹1.66 crore on Day 5, bringing its total to this impressive figure.

The earnings breakdown is as follows: ₹1.65 crore on Day 1, ₹2.65 crore on Day 2, ₹3.04 crore on Day 3, ₹1.69 crore on Day 4, and now ₹1.66 crore on Day 5. Notably, the earnings on Tuesday surpassed those on Friday, demonstrating a remarkable trend where audiences are increasingly drawn to the film as word-of-mouth spreads. This upward momentum underscores how Tumbbad is gaining strength, defying typical box office patterns.

This remarkable achievement highlights the film’s enduring appeal and the unique experience it offers to audiences. Originally released in 2018, Tumbbad earned ₹7.34 crore in its entire first week, making this re-release a phenomenal success. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai, the film has captivated viewers with its exceptional storytelling and striking visuals, blending horror and fantasy in a way that resonates deeply.

The ongoing box office momentum is particularly significant given that Tumbbad is not available on OTT platforms, emphasizing the audience's desire for a theatrical experience. This exclusive run has generated considerable buzz, reinforcing the film’s status as a modern classic.

As audiences flock to theatres, Tumbbad proves that great narratives can thrive and draw crowds long after their initial release.