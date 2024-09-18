Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2794973https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/tumbbad-box-office-collection-day-5-film-surpasses-rs-10-cr-milestone-upon-re-release-2794973.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
TUMBBAD RE RELEASE

Tumbbad Box Office Collection Day 5: Film Surpasses Rs 10 Cr Milestone Upon Re-Release

Tumbbad proves that great narratives can thrive and draw crowds long after their initial release.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tumbbad Box Office Collection Day 5: Film Surpasses Rs 10 Cr Milestone Upon Re-Release Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: In a stunning continuation of its success, Tumbbad’s re-release has crossed the ₹10 crore mark at the box office, accumulating a total of ₹10.69 crore in just five days. The film earned ₹1.66 crore on Day 5, bringing its total to this impressive figure.

The earnings breakdown is as follows: ₹1.65 crore on Day 1, ₹2.65 crore on Day 2, ₹3.04 crore on Day 3, ₹1.69 crore on Day 4, and now ₹1.66 crore on Day 5. Notably, the earnings on Tuesday surpassed those on Friday, demonstrating a remarkable trend where audiences are increasingly drawn to the film as word-of-mouth spreads. This upward momentum underscores how Tumbbad is gaining strength, defying typical box office patterns.

This remarkable achievement highlights the film’s enduring appeal and the unique experience it offers to audiences. Originally released in 2018, Tumbbad earned ₹7.34 crore in its entire first week, making this re-release a phenomenal success. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai, the film has captivated viewers with its exceptional storytelling and striking visuals, blending horror and fantasy in a way that resonates deeply.

The ongoing box office momentum is particularly significant given that Tumbbad is not available on OTT platforms, emphasizing the audience's desire for a theatrical experience. This exclusive run has generated considerable buzz, reinforcing the film’s status as a modern classic.

As audiences flock to theatres, Tumbbad proves that great narratives can thrive and draw crowds long after their initial release.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months