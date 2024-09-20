Tumbbad Re-Release Day 7: Sohum Shah’s Film Remains Super Steady, Collects Rs 13.44 Cr

New Delhi: Tumbbad continues its impressive run at the box office, amassing a total of Rs 13.44 crore in just seven days since its re-release. The film added Rs 1.33 crore on Day 7, showcasing remarkable consistency in its audience turnout.

Since its re-release, the film's daily collections have demonstrated a steady performance: Rs 1.65 crore on Day 1, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 3.04 crore on Day 3, Rs 1.69 crore on Day 4, Rs 1.66 crore on Day 5, Rs 1.42 crore on Day 6, and now Rs 1.33 crore on Day 7. This sustained interest highlights the film’s unique storytelling and captivating visuals, which resonate deeply with audiences.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai, Tumbbad's success reinforces its status as a modern classic in Indian cinema. Its continued performance in theaters, especially in the absence of an OTT release, has sparked significant buzz and reaffirmed the power of original narratives.

As Tumbbad moves forward, it sets a compelling example for future cinematic revivals, proving that innovative storytelling can draw audiences back to theaters even years after a film’s initial release.