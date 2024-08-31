‘Tumbbad’ Re-Release In Theaters: Vijay Varma Is As Excited As Netizens, Says THIS

New Delhi: The acclaimed 2018 film ‘Tumbbad,' is set to make a grand return to theaters on September 13, 2024. This re-release offers both fans and newcomers a fresh opportunity to immerse themselves in the chilling world of 'Tumbbad.' The film has earned widespread acclaim for its unique blend of horror and fantasy set in a fictional, mythological village.

Acor and producer Sohum Shah recently shared the latest poster of 'Tumbbad' on his Instagram, capturing the eerie atmosphere that 'Tumbbad' is known for. The poster has already sparked considerable excitement among netizens.

As soon as he shared the poster for the film’s re-release, netizens took to the comments section and shared overwhelmingly positive reactions. Award-winning actor Vijay Varma, expressed his admiration for the film, commenting, “What a film!!”

Others commented, “Missed it the first time it released! Won’t do the same mistake again.” “Can't wait to see this masterpiece in theatre. Sohum Shah hope you get more love and fan following which you deserve.”

Many fans also shared their excitement on X. A user commented, “It will be one of the greatest re-releases ever!". Another wrote, “One of the best poster.”

It will be one of the greatest re-releases ever!#Tumbbad #TumbbadReturns — Jeevan (@jeevan_19_) August 31, 2024

This is freaking crazy

Much awaited #Tumbbad is back with much more intense cinema pic.twitter.com/NctGLsjIeq — Arvind Sonrish | XiZi (@_xi_zi_) August 31, 2024

'Tumbbad' has been celebrated for its gripping storytelling, atmospheric cinematography, and groundbreaking production design. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the story follows Vinayak Rao's descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar. 'Tumbbad' was a critical success, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design.