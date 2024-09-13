Tumbbad Re-Release: Kriti Sanon And Gajraj Rao Praises Sohum Shah’s Fantasy Drama Film

New Delhi: 'Tumbbad' is making a grand return to theatres today, and the buzz is palpable. Bookings show impressive numbers, signaling strong audience interest.

Sohum Shah recently attended screenings of 'Tumbbad' in Mumbai and Delhi, where he received enthusiastic responses from fans. The anticipation surrounding the re-release is further amplified by enthusiastic responses from viewers and celebrities alike.

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and praised the film, calling it the 'best horror film' she has seen and commending Sohum Shah's performance.

On the other hand, Veteran actor Gajraj Rao took to Instagram has praise the re-release of 'Tumbbad,' sharing the excitement of the film.

Additionally, Tumbbad was a critical success, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design.

It was also the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival, a testament to its international appeal and artistic achievement. The film also stars Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, who contribute to its eerie and compelling narrative.

As Tumbbad returns to theaters, this re-release is more than just a second chance to watch the film; it’s an invitation to rediscover the haunting world of greed, mythology, and horror that captivated audiences six years ago.

The film will not be available on OTT platforms in 2024; therefore, the best opportunity to view it will be in theaters on September 13, 2024.