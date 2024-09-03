Tumbbad Re-release: Sohum Shah Hypes Up Fans With New Poster, Trailer Drops Tomorrow!

Released in 2018, 'Tumbbad' quickly established itself as a cinematic marvel, earning widespread acclaim and accolades. Now, as it gears up for a grand return to theaters, fans are in for a treat with its re-release on September 13, 2024.

Sohum Shah has recently unveiled a striking new poster for the re-release, heightening anticipation for the event. This latest poster, featuring a vivid red backdrop, showcases the iconic treasure chest from the film, enveloped in an eerie aura that reflects the film’s haunting essence. The tagline “Trailer Out Tomorrow” adds to the excitement, as the trailer for the re-release is set to drop tomorrow.

Accompanying the poster, the makers have shared a teaser caption that reads:

“Samay ka pahiya gol hai… jo beet gaya woh humesha phir laut ke aata hai… Hum bhi aa rahe hain… ek baar phir. Ek naye trailer aur kuch naye dhamako ke saath :)”

“It’s Time For #Tumbbad, Experience it in cinemas again on 13th September 2024!”

Fans also took to the comments section and expressed their excitement.

The re-release of 'Tumbbad' is not just a chance to revisit the film; it's an invitation to delve back into its chilling world of greed, mythology, and horror. With no plans for an OTT release in 2024, the theater is the only place to experience this haunting tale once more. The excitement surrounding the new trailer and poster promises to make this re-release a significant event.

'Tumbbad' received critical acclaim upon its initial release, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. It also marked a milestone as the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and co-directed by Adesh Prasad, with Anand Gandhi serving as the creative director, 'Tumbbad' was written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi. Produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah, the film stars Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, and Anita Date-Kelkar.

As the re-release date approaches, the new poster and upcoming trailer are sure to intensify the anticipation and draw both old fans and newcomers to the theaters.