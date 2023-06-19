'Tumse Milke' Song: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur's Love Song From 'Tiku Weds Sheru' Out Now

New Delhi: Prime Video and Sony Music Entertainment introduce the audience to a soul-stirring track Tumse Milke from the highly anticipated comedy-drama Tiku Weds Sheru. Directed by Sai Kabir, the film is the maiden project of Kangana Ranaut's production house, Manikarnika Films, and is all set to premiere globally premiere on Prime Video starting June 23. Written by Sai Kabir, the song is composed by Gaurav Chatterji along with Kabir and voiced by Mohit Chauhan.

'Tumse Milke' explores the beautiful shades of love and the shared passion that both Tiku and Sheru journey through and therefore truly representing the movie in its essence. Featuring the versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the stunning Avneet Kaur, the love ballad is backed by the remarkable vocal prowess of Mohit Chauhan, his unmatched talent and the ability to infuse emotions in every note, brings the song to life.

“It has been an absolute pleasure collaborating with Gaurav Chatterji and Sai Kabir on this song,” said singer Mohit Chauhan, “the song has been beautifully picturised on this quirky couple Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Tumse Milke is a song that will touch your heart and transport you to experience the feeling of love. I am thrilled for the audience to experience the magic we have created.”

“Working on 'Tumse Milke' has been a delightful journey. Sai Kabir's heartfelt lyrics and Mohit Chauhan's soulful voice have added immense depth to the song” Gaurav Chatterji said. “While at its onset it’s a beautiful love ballad, it also has traces of melancholy and the feeling of longing to it, which makes it a perfect romantic number. It’s been a wonderful experience composing for Tiku Weds Sheru”

A tale of two eccentric, starry-eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood, Tiku Weds Sheru is a heartening story that follows their journey through all the worldly chaos and challenges. Will their relationship survive the odds thrown at them? The film premiere on Prime Video on Jun 23.

Watch the song here: