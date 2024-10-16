'Turtle Walker' Documentary All Set To Premiere At DOC NYC 2024: A Tribute To India’s Sea Turtle Conservation Pioneer

Tiger Baby and Emaho Films, in collaboration with the Oscar-winning HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, are set to premiere the visually captivating documentary 'Turtle Walker' at DOC NYC 2024 on November 17. Directed by Taira Malaney, the film tells the inspiring story of Satish Bhaskar, India’s Father of Sea Turtle Conservation, who devoted his life to protecting these endangered creatures.

'Turtle Walker' explores Bhaskar’s remarkable journey along India’s coastlines in the late 1970s, where he lived among rare sea turtles to study and save them from extinction. What began as a small independent project from Goa evolved into an international co-production over seven years, now featuring global partnerships. Submarine Deluxe has secured sales rights for the film.

The documentary has already garnered recognition, winning both the ‘Conservation’ and ‘Grand Teton’ Awards at the prestigious Jackson Wild Media Awards, often dubbed the Oscars of nature and conservation filmmaking. Director Taira Malaney’s accolades include the “Best Natural History and Wildlife Pitch” at Sunny Side of the Doc (2019) and the “Emerging Filmmaker Award” at DocEdge Kolkata (2018).

Emaho Films founder and director Taira Malaney reflects, “Satish Bhaskar shared a deep wonder for the marine world. By telling his story, we aim to inspire global dialogue about ocean conservation.”

Zoya Akhtar of Tiger Baby adds, “We are passionate about stories that move us. 'Turtle Walker' showcases Satish Bhaskar’s unwavering dedication to saving sea turtles, reminding us of the beauty and fragility of our planet.”

The film is produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Angad Dev Singh, Vikram Malaney, and Taira Malaney. Co-written and edited by Sam Rogers, with Krish Makhija as associate director and head of cinematography, 'Turtle Walker' promises to be an inspiring and visually stunning cinematic experience.