Tushar Pandey

Tushar Pandey excited about playing characters of different age groups

Actor Tushar Pandey finds it an "exciting challenge" to play characters of different age groups.

File photo

Mumbai: Actor Tushar Pandey finds it an "exciting challenge" to play characters of different age groups.

He is one of the lead actors of the forthcoming film "Hum Chaar", produced by Rajshri Productions. He will also be playing a pivotal role in Nitesh Tiwari`s next directorial venture "Chhichhore".

On playing characters of two different age groups in both the films, Tushar said in a statement: "It`s an exciting challenge to play different age groups on-screen. We, in real life, belong to a certain age bracket and the ability to understand and comprehend any situation is limited."

"To be able to play a character who is either younger or older requires an understanding of different maturity and to perform it, honestly is a journey which any actor aspires for," he added.

He is currently shooting for "Chhichhore". "I have a lot of scope to experiment with the character," he said.

