Twitter showers love on Shah Rukh Khan's ‘FAN’ as film completes four years

Since morning, #4YearsOfFAN is the top trend on Twitter and it just refuses to slow down.

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 2016 film ‘FAN’ clocked four years on Wednesday (April 15) and Twitter began celebrating the day with relevant tweets. Since morning, #4YearsOfFAN is the top trend on Twitter and it just refuses to slow down.

‘FAN’ narrated the story of film star Aryan Khanna (SRK) and his obsessive fan Gaurav Chandna (his lookalike). Gaurav can do anything for his idol but things take a drastic turn after his efforts to appease Aryan doesn’t work in his favour hence, he decides to take revenge. ‘FAN’ was directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. It also starred Shriya Pilgaonkar and Waluscha de Sousa in supporting roles.

The film didn’t do well at the box office, but Shah Rukh Khan’s fans loved it and plenty of tweets dedicated on #4YearsOfFAN also prove it.

Here are some of the tweets, take a look:

The theme song of ‘FAN’, sung in different languages by different singers, also continues to rock the chartbusters.

As the film completes four years today, it is a good opportunity to watch it yet again on television if you haven’t already. You can watch it on Amazon Prime now.

