Kalank

Twitterati unleashes a meme fest on Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer 'Kalank'

Early reviews suggest that the movie is grand and made on a large-scale but it certainly lacks soul.

New Delhi: The verdict is out! Dharma Productions much talked about venture 'Kalank' opened in theatres today and turns out that it didn't match-up to the sky-high expectations of the fans. And no sooner Twitterati unleashed a meme fest on social media.

'Kalank' has been directed by Abhishek Varman and it is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. Check out some of the best Twitter reactions and memes on 'Kalank':

Despite having a starry ensemble with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, the film has received a mixed response.

Early reviews suggest that the movie is grand and made on a large-scale but it certainly lacks soul.

Even though the music and songs have been widely appreciated, the storyline and screenplay have got a lukewarm response.

However, the performance of the star cast has received a big thumbs up.

 

 

Tags:
KalankKalank reviewKalank memesAlia BhattVarun Dhawan
