U-Turn To Drishyam: Here's A List Of Bollywood Adaptations You Must-Watch

New Delhi: Over the years, Indian filmmakers have tapped into content-rich yet massy movies which have allured the audiences. A good story is never restricted by borders and barriers of language, and we’ve seen this reflect beautifully in remakes and adaptations. In today’s entertainment landscape, remakes have garnered an equal amount of fan-base along with original movies. Interestingly, while the trend of remaking Hindi films is on an upward slope, we have coupled an interesting list of movies with enormous star power. So, turn this weekend into a perfect opportunity to curl up with your friends and binge-watch these entertainers.

Here are some of the inspired versions which received tremendous appreciation and applause:

U-Turn (Zee5)

U-Turn is a supernatural thriller film that revolves around motorists who take a U-turn illegally and don’t realize that one U-Turn can change the course of your life. It chronicles the life of passionate Radhika Bakshi, an intern reporter who wants to crack the story about motorists violating the rules while investigating the case for her article. She derives a conclusion that motorists taking a U-turn are the route cause for this. Taking it upon herself, she starts dealing with motorists personally and addresses this issue. However, her investigation takes a dark turn when one of the U-turn riders is found dead and she becomes the prime suspect. The intriguing thriller is streaming on ZEE5.

Drishyam 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Drishyam 2 is a crime drama film which chronicles the journey of Vijay seven years after the case around him and his family was closed. A series of unexpected events brings a truth to light that threatens to change everything for the Salgaonkars. With the police employing new ways and tracks to uncover the case, how long can the truth remain buried? The film dishes out plenty of twists and turns to keep you hooked throughout, just like its predecessor. The blood-curdling film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Kabir Singh (Netflix)

Kabir Singh is a romantic drama film which revolves around Kabir Singh, a senior medical student with a passion for old English motorcycles and football, is heartbroken when his girlfriend is forced to marry another man. Already struggling with anger issues, he falls into a self-destructive spiral.The spell-binding film is available on Netflix.

Laxmii (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Laxmii is a comedy horror film which revolves around Asif who lives with his wife Rashmi and his late brother's son Shaan. His belief in logic and science is shattered when supernatural forces take over his house. What starts as a comical journey soon unearths a dark secret. The nail-biting film will keep you on the edge of your seat and is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Dil Bechara (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Dil Bechara is a romance drama film which revolves around Kizie and Manny who are poles apart in personality and their battle against cancer is the only common thread binding them. Love slowly wraps them in its embrace, but little do they know what fate has in store for them. The endearing film will tug at your heartstrings and is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.