New Delhi: Junglee Pictures unveiled intriguing new posters for Ulajh, offering a captivating glimpse into a fresh and high-stakes world of diplomacy. Janhvi Kapoor shines in a powerful diplomatic role, exuding an aura of suspense and conspiracy. The actress also dropped the new posters on her social media page.

The poster also introduces the stellar ensemble cast, including Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang, each poised to deliver riveting performances in this high-concept thriller. It captures a moment brimming with intense drama.

Written by the acclaimed duo Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, Ulajh has already generated significant buzz with its teaser, promising an exhilarating cinematic journey. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh is set to release in cinemas on August 2, 2024.