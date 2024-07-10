Advertisement
ULAJH RELEASE

Ulajh Posters: Janhvi Kapoor-Gulshan Devaiah's Thrilling Entertainer To Release On THIS Date

Ulajh Release: The film also stars Adil Hussain, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
Ulajh Posters: Janhvi Kapoor-Gulshan Devaiah's Thrilling Entertainer To Release On THIS Date

New Delhi: Junglee Pictures unveiled intriguing new posters for Ulajh, offering a captivating glimpse into a fresh and high-stakes world of diplomacy. Janhvi Kapoor shines in a powerful diplomatic role, exuding an aura of suspense and conspiracy. The actress also dropped the new posters on her social media page.

The poster also introduces the stellar ensemble cast, including Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang, each poised to deliver riveting performances in this high-concept thriller. It captures a moment brimming with intense drama.

Written by the acclaimed duo Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, Ulajh has already generated significant buzz with its teaser, promising an exhilarating cinematic journey. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh is set to release in cinemas on August 2, 2024.

