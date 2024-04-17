Advertisement
Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, And Roshan Mathew-Starrer Will Keep You On The Edge Of Your Seat

Helmed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, the film is slated for a theatrical release on 5th July. 

New Delhi: Junglee Pictures has announced the release date of the much-awaited film 'Ulajh', with a teaser, heightening the anticipation for the film. Featuring the talented Janhvi Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, the teaser offers the audience a sneak-peek into the high-stakes world of IFS (Indian Foreign Services). Helmed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, the film is slated for a theatrical release on 5th July.

Ulajh follows the journey of a young diplomat, who, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, finds herself embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Having garnered a lot of attention, the teaser of Ulajh was unveiled by Janhvi who wrote," Enter the world of lies, deceit & betrayals - #Ulajh in cinemas on 5th of July."

The film also boasts powerhouse performers including Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, Dialogues by Atika Chauhan, Ulajh is set to release in cinemas near you on 5th July. 

