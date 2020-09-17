Unlock 4.0: Cinema halls to reopen from October - Rumour or Reality?

New Delhi: As the nation grapples with the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the country is slowly getting back to the grind of normalcy post lockdown phase. Currently, in the Unlock 4.0 drill, several standard operating procedures (SOPs) SOPs have been put in place by the government to ease out restrictions.

Recently, buzz around the reopening of cinema halls in the country for movie lovers made headlines. However, PIB Fact Check confirmed that it was fake news.

Claim: A Media report has claimed that Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country from 1st October with the imposition of strict regulations.

#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No decision has been taken by

@HMOIndia

on reopening the cinema halls yet

No decision has been taken by the Home Ministry on reopening of cinema halls from October 1, 2020.

Take a heavy sigh, as there is still time to grab a ticket with a box full of pop-corn!