The Kashmir Files

Unstoppable! 'The Kashmir Files' registers massive growth of 139 per cent on Box Office, check out latest collections

A gripping drama. 'The Kashmir Files' has been directed by national-award winner Vivek Agnihotri and has been receiving rave reviews and positive word of mouth. It features stars like Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty.

Unstoppable! 'The Kashmir Files' registers massive growth of 139 per cent on Box Office, check out latest collections

NEW DELHI: 'The Kashmir Files', which has been trending for a while now giving the audience a glimpse of the terror, confusion and sheer panic that consumed Kashmir during the 'Kashmir Insurgency' in 1989, has shows remarkable performance at the ticket counter. The movie has went on to collect over Rs 12 crore at the Box Office, despite facing strong competition from commercial films like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Radhe Shyam'. If the film continues with its winning streak on the weekdays, it may be declared as a blockbuster by the critics. 

Noted film critics and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the second day collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote: "#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL, biz more than doubles on Day 2… Registers 139.44% growth, HIGHEST EVER GROWTH [Day 2] *since 2020*... East, West, North, South, #BO is on (fire emoji)… This film is UNSTOPPABLE… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr. Total: ₹ 12.05 cr. #India biz... FANTASTIC!"

'The Kashmir Files' which saw an opening of Rs 3.50 crore, witnessed a remarkable jump on the second day of its theatrial release and collected Rs 8.50 crore, taking its total collection to over Rs 12 crore.

The film was released in merely 630 screens in Indian on March 11, but due to the strong word of mouth the screens were increased to 2000 across the country on March 13. This success story would go down in the history books as never in the last 20 years has a film shown such an increase in showcasing.

Giving audiences a glimpse of the terror, confusion and sheer panic that consumed Kashmir at the time, ‘The Kashmir Files’ takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions that surfaced during the tragic incident.

The gripping drama has been directed by national-award winner Vivek Agnihotri and has been receiving rave reviews and positive word of mouth. 

The movie also boasts of a powerhouse of talent including national award winners Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

The film has been declared tax-free in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

