New Delhi: Art mirrors life, and life mirrors art, but the thin line between them often blurs, especially in Bollywood, a cornerstone of Indian popular culture. Criticism has been fervent, targeting the industry's portrayal of women and the lack of child-friendly content.

Violence, extending beyond the physical, encompasses the systematic, social, mental, and cultural realms. Sadly, the victims are often women, labeled as the 'submissive' gender, and helpless children bearing the brunt. Vani Tripathi Tikoo, a CBFC board member, underscores the issue, stating unequivocally, "We have for long objectified women, which is non-negotiable."

The fine line between persuasion and stalking, often depicted in movies, has real-life repercussions, with incidents reported in society. Marital boredom leading to infidelity is portrayed humorously in titles like Biwi No. 1, Gharwali Bharwali, Pati Patni Aur Woh, prompting a deeper examination of societal norms. While some films address crucial issues, the question of aesthetics in their portrayal remains paramount.

Actor Shweta Basu Prasad, speaking at a session on violence depiction in cinema, praised works by Raj Kapoor and Shyam Benegal, emphasizing their respectful portrayal of female protagonists. Vani Tripathi Tikoo echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of context in films like 'NH10' and 'Pink,' where explicit content serves a purpose without veering into vulgarity.

In an industry where commerce drives decisions, both Vani and Shweta emphasize individual responsibility. They stress that if consumers reject inappropriate content, producers will alter their approach. However, concerns persist about the dearth of wholesome films for children and the exploitation of child artists, as highlighted by former child artist Shweta Basu Prasad.

Shweta urges parents to resist viewing their children merely as financial assets, recounting a shocking incident where a child asked about her daily earnings on set. The shift from school to film sets, coupled with parents turning into managers, raises questions about the well-being of child artists. As the industry grapples with these challenges, the need for responsible storytelling and ethical portrayals takes center stage.