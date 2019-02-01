हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uri

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office collections - Check report card

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Vicky Kaushal's latest release 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has set the Box Office on fire. The movie is stoppable at the ticket counters and has benefitted hugely from the positive word of mouth publicity.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #UriTheSurgicalStrike juggernaut continues... Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Weekend 4... Journey towards ₹ 200 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.86 cr, Sun 9.28 cr, Mon 3.43 cr, Tue 3.39 cr, Wed 3.37 cr, Thu 3.31 cr. Total: ₹ 171.07 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh

#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.04 cr

Total: ₹ 171.07 cr

India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.

Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Weekend 4.

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

Recently, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government.

UriUri collectionsuri box office collectionsVicky KaushalUri: The surgical strike
