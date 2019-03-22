Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office report card

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's war drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' not only won a million hearts but also proved to be a money spinner at the Box Office. It has done incredibly well at the ticket counters and despite new release every week, the buzz around 'Uri' refuses to slow down.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection details. He wrote: “#Uri braves new films week after week, faces reduced screens/shows week after week, yet stands tall... [Week 10] Fri 10 lakhs, Sat 22 lakhs, Sun 31 lakhs, Mon 9 lakhs, Tue 9 lakhs, Wed 9 lakhs, Thu 5 lakhs. Total: ₹ 243.77 cr. India biz.”

#Uri⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr

Week 4: ₹ 29.34 cr

Week 5: ₹ 18.74 cr

Week 6: ₹ 11.56 cr

Week 7: ₹ 6.67 cr

Week 8: ₹ 3.83 cr

Week 9: ₹ 1.63 cr

Week 10: 95 lakhs

Total: ₹ 243.77 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2019

'Uri' stars Rajit Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Mansi Parekh Gohil, Swaroop Sampat and also marks 'Mahadev' actor Mohit Raina's debut launch.

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

A few days back, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.