Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office report card—Check collections

New Delhi: Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role has been widely appreciated by the audiences. The critics too have hailed the warfare drama as a brilliant one. The crowd puller has benefitted hugely from a positive word of mouth publicity.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning hearts and wooing BO with josh... This one’s an audience-favourite and also BO-favourite... [Week 2] Fri 7.70 cr, Sat 13.35 cr, Sun 17.17 cr, Mon 6.82 cr, Tue 6.30 cr. Total: ₹ 122.59 cr. India biz... #Uri #HowsTheJosh

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

Have you seen it yet?