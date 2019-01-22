Uri: The Surgical Strike sets Box Office rolling, collections remain unstoppable

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Vicky Kaushal's latest outing 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has set the Box Office rolling. Fans and critics have given it a big thumbs up and the buzz around it continues to weave its magic at the ticket counters. The crowd puller has benefitted hugely from a positive word of mouth publicity.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its dream run... Maintains a terrific hold on [second] Mon... [Week 2] Fri 7.70 cr, Sat 13.35 cr, Sun 17.08 cr, Mon 6.80 cr. Total: ₹ 115.87 cr. India biz... Indeed, #Uri wave has gripped the nation... #HowsTheJosh”

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

