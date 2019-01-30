हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uri

Uri: The Surgical Strike's 'josh' continues at Box Office—Check report card

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks.

New Delhi: The highly acclaimed 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is unstoppable at the Box Office. Vicky Kaushal starrer is continuing its stronghold at the ticket counters. The movie has benefitted hugely from the positive word of mouth publicity.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #UriTheSurgicalStrike is invincible... Fantastic trending... [Third] Tue biz almost at par with [third] Mon, which is a rarity... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr, Mon 3.40 cr, Tue 3.32 cr. Total: ₹ 164.10 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh

The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks. It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies.

The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. It hit the screens on January 11, 2019, and clashed with Anupam Kher's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' at the Box Office.

Recently, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath government. 

