Utkarsh Sharma aka Jeete from ‘Gadar Ek Prem Katha’ is all grown-up, to play lead in ‘Gadar’ sequel

Utkarsh Sharma who played the role of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's son in 'Gadar ek Prem Katha' is all set to return as the leading man in sequel of the film.

Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 01:42 PM IST

New Delhi: In 2001, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starred in one of the biggest films ever made in Hindi cinema, 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha'. The film, a love story set against the backdrop of partition, connected with the audience on a deep level, and it still holds the record for one of the highest footfalls for a film in Bollywood.  

Thus, when it was announced that the film is returning with a sequel, ‘Gadar 2’, after two decades, carrying forward the story of Tara and Sakeena from where it ended in part 1, the audience was beyond excited. 

Apart from Sunny's angry man avatar and some of the most iconic scenes in Bollywood, 'Gadar' also gave an impressive performance by the child actor Utkarsh Sharma who played Sunny and Ameesha's son Charanjeet. Now with the sequel, he is all set to make a place in the audience's hearts as a leading man.  

Utkarsh impressed the audience with his intensity and nuance as a kid in ‘Gadar’ and about 20 years later, he is ready to bring that back in a much more polished way. The young actor made his leading debut with the 2018 film ‘Genius’ and his innocence wowed the audience there. But this role is a complete 180 degree turn for him and he is excited to show this side of his personality to the audience as well. 

Directed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2’ features Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh, and it went on floors last year. It is slated to hit the theatres soon and going by the film's popularity, the sequel will be a major event in Hindi cinema. 

