Utkarsh Sharma Kicks Off 'Vanvaas' Promotions, Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy In Bhubaneswar - WATCH

New Delhi: Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who is all set to make a splash with his upcoming film 'Vanvaas,' has kickstarted the movie's promotional journey with a spiritual and heartfelt gesture.

Utkarsh began his promotions by seeking blessings at the sacred temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri, marking an auspicious start to the campaign.

Following his visit to Puri, Utkarsh headed to Bhubaneswar, where an overwhelming sea of fans greeted him with immense love and enthusiasm. The energy in the city was electric as the crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, who has won hearts with his performances and is now gearing up for the much-anticipated film Vanvaas.

Utkarsh took to social media to share a glimpse of the extraordinary welcome he received.

Thank you for your excitement for #Vanvaas and Thanks to @dr.achyutasamanta ji for this unforgettable experience

In the viral video posted on his handle, Utkarsh can be seen immersed in the euphoria, surrounded by his adoring fans who waved banners, cheered loudly, and expressed their excitement for the film. "A fulfilling evening spent interacting with the student of @kiituniversity and @kissfoundation in Bhubhaneswar, Odisha. The place is beautiful and so are the people!

About Vanvaas

Vanvaas promises a gripping tale, blending intense drama with a thought-provoking narrative. With the buzz already strong, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film goes beyond traditional storytelling, offering an emotional journey through timeless themes. The first song from the film 'Yaadon Ke Jharokhon Se', composed and arranged by Mithoon, and sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal, has already won fans’ hearts.

Starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal roles, Vanvaas is written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma and will be released worldwide by Zee Studios.

This family saga is slated to hit theaters on 20th December 2024.