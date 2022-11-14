topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
UUNCHAI

Uunchai Box Office: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher's film packs a punch in first weekend

Directed and produced by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Uunchai' is about three old friends who go on to climb Mt Everest, along with three more women, to fulfil the wish of their late friend. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Uunchai Box Office: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher's film packs a punch in first weekend

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's directorial 'Uunchai', an adventure-drama, has earned over Rs 10 crore at the Box Office box in the first three days of its release, the makers announced on Sunday. Produced by Barjatya's family banner Rajshri, the film centres on four friends in their twilight years. The film stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika. 

The film raised Rs 1.81 crore on its opening day on Friday, followed by Rs 3.64 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it collected Rs 4.71 cr at the ticket window. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

'Uunchai' also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Nafisa Ali Sodhi in pivotal roles. The film, which finished its principal shooting earlier this year, was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. It has also been shot at Kargil. 'Uunchai' marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to the big screen seven years after his romantic drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

The film is about three old friends who go on to climb Mt Everest, along with three more women, to fulfil the wish of their late friend. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom.

Live Tv

UunchaiAmitabh BachchanAnupam KherBoman IraniParineeti ChopraBollywoodUunchai collections

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss