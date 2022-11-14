Uunchai Box Office: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher's film packs a punch in first weekend

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's directorial 'Uunchai', an adventure-drama, has earned over Rs 10 crore at the Box Office box in the first three days of its release, the makers announced on Sunday. Produced by Barjatya's family banner Rajshri, the film centres on four friends in their twilight years. The film stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

The film raised Rs 1.81 crore on its opening day on Friday, followed by Rs 3.64 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it collected Rs 4.71 cr at the ticket window.

'Uunchai' also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Nafisa Ali Sodhi in pivotal roles. The film, which finished its principal shooting earlier this year, was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. It has also been shot at Kargil. 'Uunchai' marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to the big screen seven years after his romantic drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

The film is about three old friends who go on to climb Mt Everest, along with three more women, to fulfil the wish of their late friend. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom.