Uunchai Box Office Collections: Amitabh Bachchan starrer continues its strong run, earns THIS much on Day 6

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's much-awaited comeback film 'Uunchai' has been released in theatres all across the country. The film has opened to mostly positive feedback and reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film, which was not made on a high budget, has remained steady and consistent at the box office. The film earned 1.66 crore on Wednesday, bringing its six-day total to 13.80 crore.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and film critic, took to Twitter to share the film's box office numbers. While sharing the post he wrote, "#Uunchai is consistent on weekdays… Faces a new opponent [#Drishyam2] tomorrow… The journey ahead is dependent on how it fares from Fri-Sun… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr, Tue 1.76 cr, Wed 1.66 cr. Total: ₹ 15.46 cr. #India biz."

Here is the tweet by Taran Adarsh:

The film apart from Amitabh Bachchan also stars actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta also play a pivotal role in the film. The film which revolves around the idea of friendship was released on the 11th of November.