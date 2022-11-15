topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
UUNCHAI

Uunchai Box Office Collections: Amitabh Bachchan starrer maintains its strong grip, earns THIS much on Day 4

The film apart from Amitabh Bachchan also stars actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 03:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The film stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role
  • The film has been directed by Sooraj Barjatya
  • The film was released on the 11th of November

Trending Photos

Uunchai Box Office Collections: Amitabh Bachchan starrer maintains its strong grip, earns THIS much on Day 4

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's much-awaited movie 'Uunchai' has been released in theatres all across the country. The film has opened to mostly positive feedback and reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film, which was not made on a high budget, has been going strong at the box office. The film earned 1.88 crore on Monday, bringing its four-day total to 12.04 crore.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and film critic, took to Twitter to share the film's box office numbers. While sharing the post he wrote, "#Uunchai maintains a strong grip on Day 4… Passes the crucial make-or-break Mon test… Mon HIGHER than Fri, despite reduced ticket rates on weekdays… Evening shows witness better occupancy… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr. Total: ₹ 12.04 cr. #India biz."

Here is the post shared by the trade critic:

The film apart from Amitabh Bachchan also stars actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta also play a pivotal role in the film. The film which revolves around the idea of friendship was released on the 11th of November.

Live Tv

UunchaiUunchai box officeUunchai collectionsAmitabh BachchanAnupam KherBoman Irani

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Shraddha's murder in Delhi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal