Uunchai Box Office Collections: Amitabh Bachchan starrer sees a small dip, earns Rs 1.31 cr on Day 8

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's much-awaited comeback film, 'Uunchai' has been released in theatres all across the country. The film opened to positive feedback and reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film, which was made on a small budget irrespective of the screen count across the country, has fared well at the box office. With the release of Ajay Devgn's starrer 'Drishyam 2', Uunchai saw a small dip in numbers on Friday.

The film earned 1.31 crore on Friday bringing its eight-day total to 18.33 crore. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and film critic, took to Twitter to share the film's box office numbers. While sharing the post he wrote, "#Uunchai gets affected due to #Drishyam2 wave [especially at multiplexes], but should gather speed on [second] Sat and Sun [good advance bookings]… Meanwhile, #Rajshri has added 92 cinemas in Week 2… [Week 2] Fri 1.31 cr. Total: ₹ 18.33 cr. #India biz."

The film apart from Amitabh Bachchan also stars actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta also play a pivotal role in the film. The film which revolves around the idea of friendship was released on the 11th of November.