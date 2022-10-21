Uunchai song 'Keti Ko': Legends Amitabh, Anupam, Boman, Danny groove together in the teaser- WATCH

New Delhi: The song Keti Ko from Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai is making waves with the world grooving to it. The song is Danny Denzongpa's birthday number, and it is none other than Amitabh Bachchan who has won the most love, admiration and adulation with his honesty to craft this song.

"Bachchan sir would personally be there standing in for himself observing and rehearsing. And the other three actors were just as enthusiastic and energetic. It is this energy that made the song Keti Ko," elaborates choreographer Shabina Khan. And this energy of the titans transferred to the audiences. And how!

Uunchai’s trailer takes the viewer on a road trip from Delhi to the peaks of the Himalayas in Nepal. The Keti Ko song featuring Danny Denzongpa alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani is an integral part of the trailer and legends are seen dancing on screen, having the time of their life.

Uunchai is one of 2022’s biggest releases that boasts a legendary ensemble, a seasoned director, an iconic production house and a story whose heartbeat is friendship. The film’s tagline – Friendship Was Their Only Motivation is the backbone of the film’s trailer.

Uunchai is Rajshri’s most ambitious film till date. Shot at 17000 plus feet above sea level, with a senior star cast, Uunchai is directed by Sooraj R Barjatya and produced by his Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media. Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22.