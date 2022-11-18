Uunchai vs Drishyam 2: Amitabh Bachchan starrer mints over 17 cr in its first week

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's much-awaited comeback film 'Uunchai' has been released in theatres all across the country. The film which opened to positive feedback and reviews from audiences and critics alike has remained steady at the box office. The film, which was not made on a high budget, has ended its first week on a respectable note. The film earned 1.56 crore on Thursday, bringing its seven-day total to 17.02 crore.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and film critic, took to Twitter to share the film's box office numbers. While sharing the post he wrote, "#Uunchai concludes Week 1 on a respectable note… Rock-steady trending on weekdays [on limited screens/shows] gives hope for a strong Weekend 2… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr, Tue 1.76 cr, Wed 1.66 cr, Thu 1.56 cr. Total: ₹ 17.02 cr. #India biz."

Here is the post shared by Taran Adarsh:

#Uunchai concludes Week 1 on a respectable note… Rock-steady trending on weekdays [on limited screens/shows] gives hope for a strong Weekend 2… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr, Tue 1.76 cr, Wed 1.66 cr, Thu 1.56 cr. Total: ₹ 17.02 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/hjTjJ7XNGM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2022

The film has a tough road ahead with one of the most anticipated movies of the year, 'Drishyam 2' starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, now released, and with that, the footfalls will decrease for the Amitabh Bachchan starrer.

The film apart from Amitabh Bachchan also stars actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta also play a pivotal role in the film. The film which revolves around the idea of friendship was released on the 11th of November.