topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
UUNCHAI

Uunchai vs Drishyam 2: Amitabh Bachchan starrer mints over 17 cr in its first week

The film apart from Amitabh Bachchan also stars actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film was released on the 11th of November.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Uunchai ends week 1 one a respectable note
  • The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles
  • The film was released on the 11th of November

Trending Photos

Uunchai vs Drishyam 2: Amitabh Bachchan starrer mints over 17 cr in its first week

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's much-awaited comeback film 'Uunchai' has been released in theatres all across the country. The film which opened to positive feedback and reviews from audiences and critics alike has remained steady at the box office. The film, which was not made on a high budget, has ended its first week on a respectable note. The film earned 1.56 crore on Thursday, bringing its seven-day total to 17.02 crore.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and film critic, took to Twitter to share the film's box office numbers. While sharing the post he wrote, "#Uunchai concludes Week 1 on a respectable note… Rock-steady trending on weekdays [on limited screens/shows] gives hope for a strong Weekend 2… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr, Mon 1.88 cr, Tue 1.76 cr, Wed 1.66 cr, Thu 1.56 cr. Total: ₹ 17.02 cr. #India biz."

Here is the post shared by Taran Adarsh:

The film has a tough road ahead with one of the most anticipated movies of the year, 'Drishyam 2' starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, now released, and with that, the footfalls will decrease for the Amitabh Bachchan starrer.

The film apart from Amitabh Bachchan also stars actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta also play a pivotal role in the film. The film which revolves around the idea of friendship was released on the 11th of November.

Live Tv

UunchaiUunchai box officeUunchai collectionsAmitabh BachchanAnupam KherBoman Irani

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
DNA Video
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
DNA Video
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lance Naik Manju's historic jump from 10,000 feet
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites