Vaani Kapoor launches the trailer of Pragya Kapoor' film 'Maali' at IIFM

New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor recently launched the astounding trailer of Pragya Kapoor's upcoming film 'Maali' at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

In addition to receiving a much positive response from the audience, the touching trailer also rendered everyone speechless with its sobering message regarding deforestation and mental health.

The journey of 16-year-old Tulsi from the tranquil highlands to the bustling city is chronicled in Maali, as is her struggle after becoming aware of the avarice, loneliness, and melancholy that characterise urban life as well as the detrimental effects of deforestation on our physical and mental well-being.

Vaani Kapoor while launching the trailer said, "It has been an immense pleasure working with Pragya. Her films have always had an important message. Having worked with her on 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' which also had a social message, 'Maali' too highlights alarming issues that we are facing around us, which need to be addressed and given more attention. The trailer of Maali looks incredible and we should all support and watch such meaningful content."

Pragya Kapoor, the producer of the movie Said, "It's been an honour for us to showcase our film Maali at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. We have received tremendous support from the industry for this little film of ours. Also a huge thank you to my dear friend Vaani Kapoor for being gracious as always and launching our trailer to the world.

Finally the director Shiv C Shetty who is making his directorial debut with the movie said,“It's my first film and it has been a beautiful journey working with Pragya; who is so deeply connected with nature and ‘Maali’ wouldn’t have been complete without her.”

Pragya Kapoor has done some good work in the area of environmental protection in addition to donning a producer's hat and being recognised for producing content-driven hits like "Kedarnath" (2018) and "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" (2021). Pragya is also the founder of the Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation.

'Maali' is written and directed by Shiv C. Shetty and is produced by Pragya Kapoor.