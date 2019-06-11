Vaani Kapoor sets the temperature soaring in neon monokini - Check out pics here

New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor has set the temperature soaring with her latest post on Instagram, in which she has been photographed wearing a neon monokini amidst lush green plants and trees.

The caption with which Vaani has posted the pictures totally justifies her current mood. "Tropical state of mind," she says.

"Gorgeous" and "on fire" are some of the several comments posted on the set of pictures. "Just take it easy," commented casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Take a look:

The 30-year-old actress is on a vacation at an undisclosed location with her friends and here are some of the photos she shared:

Vaani, last seen in seen in 2016's 'Befikre', has two upcoming films in the line-up - 'Fighters' and 'Shamshera'.

'Fighters' stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles and is an action film directed by Siddharth Anand. Meanwhile, Shamshera is Vaani's film with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.