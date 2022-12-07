Vadh dialogue promo: Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta starrer further amps up thrill and excitement! Watch

New Delhi: The dialogue promo of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer ‘Vadh’ is out and it has everything to take you further into the thrilling and suspenseful world of the film. As the film is moving towards its release date, the excitement of the audience is constantly on the rise, amid that, the new dialogue promo has come to stimulate the excitement level of the audience.

The dialogue promo of ‘Vadh’ opened more chapters about the mysteries that are going around in the film. While Neena Gupta was seen hinting to the police about the evidence, it raised the doubt of cops on them. Amid the rising panic, Sanjay Mishra was seen killing his wife. Now, it would be interesting to see how all these going to turn around in the film.

Watch the promo here

Speaking about the film, Sanjay Mishra had earlier said, “As an actor I have never imagined myself in this type of a character that too with Neena ji. I am eagerly looking forward to see how the audience reacts to the movie.”

To this, Neena Gupta further added, “Vadh is an extremely intriguing thriller story and I have had a great time bringing life to the film. This story is much more than what meets the eye and audience will have a wonderful time watching the trailer as well as the movie itself.”

‘Vadh’ has been written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. The thriller is all set to release in cinemas on 9th December 2022.