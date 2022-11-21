topStoriesenglish
Vadh: Posters of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta take over the internet

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 01:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The buzz about the upcoming thriller VADH has been building up ever since the release of its intriguing teaser posters. 

Today, the makers have dropped two new characters posters of  Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta respectively giving us a hint of their character portrayal. 

The look of both actors conveys an innocent yet intense look, which has further increased the excitement to watch what roles these powerhouse actors are going to play in the film Vadh. 

VADH is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. The film will release in cinemas on 9th December 2022.

