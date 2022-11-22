Vadh trailer: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta star in an exciting crime thriller- Watch

New Delhi: The trailer of upcoming thriller ‘Vadh’ has just released, and it features Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in a never seen before avatar. The sizzling trailer promises ‘Vadh’ to be an exciting thriller to watch out for. With India’s two talented veterans coming together for the first time in what seems like an extremely engaging narrative, it will be exciting to watch how this story puzzles out.

The trailer has kept us immersed and at the edge of our seats throughout. While we have seen Sanjay Mishra play multiple roles in his career, this is for the first time we will see him go all menace. In the trailer, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s tandem has kept us engaged and the audience is left surprised frame after frame. As unpredictable as this trailer was, we cannot wait to see how the film will turn out to be. While there is a lot of innocence in Sanjay and Neena’s characters, the darkness to their personalities is the most startling element of the trailer.

Speaking about Vadh, Sanjay Mishra said, “As an actor I have never imagined myself in this type of a character that too with Neena ji. I am eagerly looking forward to see how the audience reacts to the movie.”

Watch the trailer of Vadh here

Neena Gupta added, “Vadh is an extremely intriguing thriller story and I have had a great time bringing life to the film. This story is much more than what meets the eye and audience will have a wonderful time watching the trailer as well as the movie itself.”

Vadh is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studio and Next Level Productions. It will be released in cinemas on December 9, 2022.