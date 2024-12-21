Vanvaas: Aamir Khan And Nana Patekar Spotted Together For An Exclusive Podcast

New Delhi: Nana Patekar's Vanvaas, recently released in theaters, is creating buzz with its emotionally powerful storyline. The film features Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur in key roles. Before its release, reports surfaced about Nana Patekar recording a special podcast with Superstar Aamir Khan.

Today, the two stars were spotted together at Juhu Mumbai while shooting for the podcast, further fueling anticipation.

The podcast, featuring Nana Patekar and Aamir Khan, will focus on Vanvaas, which explores themes of family, honor, and self-acceptance with a contemporary twist.

As the film continues to captivate audiences, the podcast serves as a special promotional highlight, further building excitement around the film.

Vanvaas, released in theaters on December 20, has been receiving an amazing response from audiences, with fans flocking to theaters to watch its unique storyline. Viewers have been praising the film’s direction, captivating story, and the stellar performances from the cast,

Vanvaas, backed by Zee Studios and Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas stars Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur in the lead roles.