Vanvaas First Reactions: Fans Left In Tears And Goosebumps At Special Pre-Release Screening

New Delhi: The first reactions to Vanvaas, directed by the renowned Anil Sharma, are in, and the emotional depth of the film has left audiences deeply moved. Known for his previous blockbuster hits like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2, and Apne, Sharma's latest film, which stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, is set to redefine family dramas. The film, which beautifully blends drama and emotion, is drawing widespread praise for its universal appeal and its ability to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Following a special pre-release screening, fans were quick to express their heartfelt reactions, many describing the film as deeply touching and impactful. A fan shared, “Ye movie aisi hai ke aaj ke bachchon ko parents ko leke jaana chahiye ke dekho ye movie dekho,” highlighting the importance of watching the film with family.

Here Are Some Fans Reactions:

Early reviews of #Vanvaas have come in! Audience are calling it a 100 out of 10! #Vanvaas starring #NanaPatekar and #UtkarshSharma is slated to release tomorrow in theatre! Book your tickets now pic.twitter.com/OZyHaEiet4 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 19, 2024

Another emotional viewer said, “It resonates, the most important thing is it resonates with people. It feels very personal. My grandmother is suffering from mild dementia, and Anil sir has very well put the message because it's like they are children again.” The film’s relatable themes and the powerful performances of the cast have struck a chord with audiences, particularly those dealing with family struggles.

One fan summed up their experience by saying, “Bohot emotional hai, last me to meri aakhon me to Aasu hi aa gaye,” while another simply stated, “For me just one word, GOOSEBUMPS.” Another viewer praised the film for its realism, saying, “Jitni age meri hai maine to nahi dekhi aisi movie, itna reality har ek act itna real.”

The emotional rollercoaster of the film was also described as a perfect family watch, with one fan adding, “Family ke saath to dekho hi aisi film.” One particularly enthusiastic viewer gave the film a glowing rating, saying, "10 Me Se 100, ye to fix hai,” confirming the widespread approval of the film.

Vanvaas, produced by Zee Studios, is the third collaboration between Anil Sharma and the studio, following the massive success of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2. The film’s heartfelt narrative, coupled with the powerful performances by Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur, is generating significant excitement ahead of its release.

Set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024, Vanvaas promises to be a must-watch family drama that will leave audiences reflecting on their own familial relationships.