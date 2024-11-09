Vanvaas: First Song Starring Utkarsh Sharma And Simrat Kaur Out On THIS Date

New Delhi: Anil Sharma's upcoming epic family saga, 'Vanvaas', is sure to immerse the audience in its emotionally enriched fervor. Amid the growing excitement for the film's release, The makers has officially announced that the first song from the film “Yaadon Ke Jharokhon Se” will be unveiled on November 11.

Sharing the poster on their official Instagram handle, with a caption that read, “Yaadon ke Jharokhon se… from #Vanvaas … coming to you in a couple of days. Get ready for a romantic anthem like no other.”

Have A Look At The Post:

Moreover, Vanvaas is directed by Anil Sharma, who is known for blockbusters like 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Apne', and 'Gadar 2.'

Starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, Vanvaas is written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma and will be released worldwide by Zee Studios.

'Vanvaas' will be a Christmas release and will hit theaters on 20th December 2024.