Vanvaas: Makers Unveil Romantic Anthem ‘Yaadon Ke Jharokhon Se,’ Featuring Utkarsh Sharma And Simrat Kaur

Zee Studios and Anil Sharma's much-anticipated family saga, 'Vanvaas,' has already sparked excitement with its emotionally charged teaser. Now, taking the romance to a new level, the film's first song, 'Yaadon Ke Jharokhon Se,' has finally been released, bringing audiences a truly heartfelt anthem.

The song, featuring the fresh pairing of Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur, radiates romance and chemistry that beautifully complements the touching lyrics and melody. Legendary singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam lend their mesmerizing voices to the track, delivering a warmth that perfectly captures the essence of love and nostalgia. Composed by Mithoon with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, 'Yaadon Ke Jharokhon Se' immerses listeners in an enchanting musical journey.

Ahead of the song's release, a behind-the-scenes video featured Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam in the recording studio, giving fans a preview of the magic to come. Their voices, paired with Mithoon’s composition, make this song a perfect romantic anthem for the holiday season.

'Vanvaas' stars Nana Patekar alongside Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur. Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, the film promises to be an epic family saga filled with love, drama, and emotion. 'Vanvaas' is set for a worldwide release by Zee Studios on December 20, 2024, just in time for Christmas.