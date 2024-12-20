Vanvaas: Nana Patekar And Aamir Khan To Shoot Special Podcast, Reports

New Delhi: Nana Patekar is gearing up for the grand release of Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma. Starring Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur in pivotal roles, the film has generated significant buzz due to its emotionally compelling storyline.

Amid the excitement for the film’s release, it is reported that legendary actor Nana Patekar is shooting a special podcast with Aamir Khan, further heightening excitement around the project.

A source close to the development revealed that Aamir Khan and Nana Patekar will record a special podcast on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The podcast will center on Patekar’s upcoming film Vanvaas, which explores themes of family, honor, and self-acceptance, offering a modern twist on an epic tale. With the film’s release approaching, the podcast will serve as a key promotional highlight for eager fans.

It was also reported that the makers of Vanvaas plan to host an exclusive screening for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan ahead of the film's official release. The screening is scheduled to take place in Mumbai, with Aamir Khan already receiving his invitation. This special preview adds to the growing anticipation surrounding the movie’s debut.

The source also revealed, “Nana and Aamir Khan share a great bond, the team of Vanvaas has already arranged a special screening for the actor in Bombay. Aamir will be watching the film on 20th December.”

Director Anil Sharma and Zee Studios, known for blockbusters like 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Gadar 2', are set to reunite for their next project, 'Vanvaas.'

Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas will hit theaters on December 20, 2024. A Zee Studios Worldwide Release starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur in key roles.